A look at the past, present and future for the right to same-sex marriage in Maine and nationwide. In 2012, Maine became one of the first states to legalize same-sex marriage by popular vote. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges established the freedom to marry for same-sex couples nationwide. We'll learn what the impact of those decisions has been—and what the future holds for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Panelists:

Mary Bonatuo, Senior Director of Civil Rights and Legal Strategies, GLAD; leading attorney who, In 2015, successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of same-sex marriage

Gia Drew, executive director, Equality Maine; the first out transgender teacher in Maine; one of the first transgender high school athletic coaches in the country