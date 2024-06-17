The Meaning of Significance

As of 2021, Juneteenth became our newest national holiday. We learn about the significance of this date as a marker of the end of slavery in the United States—and why oral histories are important in documenting the past. We'll also find out what's happening in Maine to celebrate Juneteenth.

Panelists:

Kelly Navies, historian, National Museum of African American History & Culture

Bob Greene, journalist with a focus on Maine's Black history

VIP callers:

Angela Okafor, community engagement director, The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations

Anthony Walton, poet, senior writer in residence, Bowdoin College

Shay Stewart Bouley, executive director, Community Change; anti-racism speaker and writer, Black Girl in Maine