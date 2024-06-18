Homesteading conjures up different ideas for different people. For some, it’s a way to live off the land and escape some of modern life’s inconveniences. For others, homesteading is a way to foster self-reliance, an appreciation of the land, and a means to a simpler life. June 22 is MOFGA Farm and Homestead Day. Join us for a conversation about homesteading in Maine.

Panelists:

Elizabeth (Beth) Miller, author, Heritage Skills for Contemporary Life: Seasons at the Parris House

Anna Libby, director of community education, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA)

Dennis Carter, proprietor, Deer Isle Hostel

VIP Caller:

Kirsten Lie-Nielsen, freelance writer based in Maine; author, So You Want to be a Modern Homesteader and A Modern Homesteader's Guide to Keeping Geese

