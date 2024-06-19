How can seafood be harvested in a way that minimizes harm to the environment, and ensures that seafood species will continue to be plentiful in the future? We talk with three well-known figures in the sustainable seafood movement about what approaches keep marine habitats healthy, and are most effective at supporting fish, shellfish and seaweed in Maine and beyond. This show is tied to the PBS docuseries "Hope in the Water." Episode 1 airs June 19th at 9 pm; Episode 2 features Maine and airs June 26th at 9 pm.

Panelists: Andrew Zimmern, James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and social justice advocate; executive producer of the “Hope in the Water” PBS docuseries

Barton Seaver, sustainable seafood expert and educator, award-winning chef; founder, Coastal Culinary Academy

Sam Hayward, James Beard award-winning chef and co-ownerof Fore Street restaurant; farm-to-table pioneer

VIP Caller:

Denise Skonberg, professor of food science, University of Maine