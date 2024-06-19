© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Sustainable Seafood

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine ocean scene with rocky coast and bright sun flare
Maine Public

How can seafood be harvested in a way that minimizes harm to the environment, and ensures that seafood species will continue to be plentiful in the future? We talk with three well-known figures in the sustainable seafood movement about what approaches keep marine habitats healthy, and are most effective at supporting fish, shellfish and seaweed in Maine and beyond. This show is tied to the PBS docuseries "Hope in the Water." Episode 1 airs June 19th at 9 pm; Episode 2 features Maine and airs June 26th at 9 pm.

Panelists: Andrew Zimmern, James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and social justice advocate; executive producer of the “Hope in the Water” PBS docuseries
Barton Seaver, sustainable seafood expert and educator, award-winning chef; founder, Coastal Culinary Academy
Sam Hayward, James Beard award-winning chef and co-ownerof Fore Street restaurant; farm-to-table pioneer

VIP Caller:
Denise Skonberg, professor of food science, University of Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han