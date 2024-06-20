Elder Financial Abuse

In 2023, adults 50-plus lost at least $28 billion to fraud, according to Federal Trade Commission data. In conjunction with AARP Maine’s event, “Dark Secrets: The Terrible Truth About Elder Abuse in the Family,” we’ll learn about the prevalence of financial elder abuse, ways to identify it, and how to seek help.

This program will broadcast live from Husson University’s Gracie Theatre; attendance is free and open to the public.

Panelists:

Benjamin Jenkins, litigation director, Legal Services for Maine Elders

Philip Marshall, elder justice advocate

Kathy Stokes, director, AARP Fraud Prevention Programs