Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Elder Financial Abuse

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Close up on older man's hands clasped together
Maine Public

In 2023, adults 50-plus lost at least $28 billion to fraud, according to Federal Trade Commission data. In conjunction with AARP Maine’s event, “Dark Secrets: The Terrible Truth About Elder Abuse in the Family,” we’ll learn about the prevalence of financial elder abuse, ways to identify it, and how to seek help.

This program will broadcast live from Husson University’s Gracie Theatre; attendance is free and open to the public.

Panelists:
Benjamin Jenkins, litigation director, Legal Services for Maine Elders
Philip Marshall, elder justice advocate
Kathy Stokes, director, AARP Fraud Prevention Programs

Maine Calling
