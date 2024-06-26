Housing Crisis: Homeownership

A shortage of available homes and high price tags have made homeownership seem out of reach across the state. We'll discuss the historical and market forces that created this situation, and who is most affected. We'll also hear about new programs offered by the state—as well as by employers—that provide buyers some help in purchasing a home.

Panelists:

Jessica Gurney, consumer education and outreach coordinator, MaineHousing

Amy Smith, president, Healthy Homeworks

Becky Wilson, real estate agent, The Masiello Group

VIP Callers:

Liam Hunter, first-generation homebuyer

Tama Spoerri, vice president for human resources, Bowdoin College