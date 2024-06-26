Housing Crisis: Homeownership
A shortage of available homes and high price tags have made homeownership seem out of reach across the state. We'll discuss the historical and market forces that created this situation, and who is most affected. We'll also hear about new programs offered by the state—as well as by employers—that provide buyers some help in purchasing a home.
Panelists:
Jessica Gurney, consumer education and outreach coordinator, MaineHousing
Amy Smith, president, Healthy Homeworks
Becky Wilson, real estate agent, The Masiello Group
VIP Callers:
Liam Hunter, first-generation homebuyer
Tama Spoerri, vice president for human resources, Bowdoin College