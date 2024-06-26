© 2024 Maine Public

Housing Crisis: Homeownership

Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published June 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Silhouette of a house-shaped cutout held up by someone's hand; other hand is dangling a house key
Maine Public

A shortage of available homes and high price tags have made homeownership seem out of reach across the state. We'll discuss the historical and market forces that created this situation, and who is most affected. We'll also hear about new programs offered by the state—as well as by employers—that provide buyers some help in purchasing a home.

Panelists:
Jessica Gurney, consumer education and outreach coordinator, MaineHousing
Amy Smith, president, Healthy Homeworks
Becky Wilson, real estate agent, The Masiello Group

VIP Callers:
Liam Hunter, first-generation homebuyer
Tama Spoerri, vice president for human resources, Bowdoin College

