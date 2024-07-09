© 2024 Maine Public

Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Pipe Organs

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Wide, centered view of the elaborate Kotzschmar Organ showing the pipes and woodwork and surround stage-like setting
Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ

Maine is home to not only the famous and grand Kotzschmar Memorial Organ, but to other impressive historic pipe organs and also new organs crafted by local experts. Acclaimed organists also hail from Maine. We learn about the history and mechanics of pipe organs and organ music, and hear why this instrument is so unique in its sound and versatility. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
James Kennerly, concert organist, conductor, composer, vocalist; Municipal Organist, Kotzschmar Organ
David Wallace, senior partner, David E. Wallace & Company Pipe Organ Builders
Nick Wallace, junior partner, David E. Wallace & Company Pipe Organ Builders

VIP Callers:
Harold Stover, concert organist who has performed internationally for five decades; educator; retired church organist
Shireen Shahawy & granddaughter Thea, organ music enthusiasts; Shireen is past executive director of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ
Kevin Birch, director of music, St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, and director, St. John’s Organ Society; music faculty teaching organ and harpsichord, University of Maine
Katelyn Emerson, organist and educator; PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge; originally from Maine

Maine Calling
