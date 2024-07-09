Maine is home to not only the famous and grand Kotzschmar Memorial Organ, but to other impressive historic pipe organs and also new organs crafted by local experts. Acclaimed organists also hail from Maine. We learn about the history and mechanics of pipe organs and organ music, and hear why this instrument is so unique in its sound and versatility. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:

James Kennerly, concert organist, conductor, composer, vocalist; Municipal Organist, Kotzschmar Organ

David Wallace, senior partner, David E. Wallace & Company Pipe Organ Builders

Nick Wallace, junior partner, David E. Wallace & Company Pipe Organ Builders

VIP Callers:

Harold Stover, concert organist who has performed internationally for five decades; educator; retired church organist

Shireen Shahawy & granddaughter Thea, organ music enthusiasts; Shireen is past executive director of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ

Kevin Birch, director of music, St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, and director, St. John’s Organ Society; music faculty teaching organ and harpsichord, University of Maine

Katelyn Emerson, organist and educator; PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge; originally from Maine