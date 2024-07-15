© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

The Presidential Race

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Front view of the White House with fountain and red flowers in front lawn
Maine Public

As the GOP convention kicks off, the presidential race is in a volatile state. Trump is injured from an assassination attempt at a rally. He has yet to announce his pick for vice president. And the convention takes place in the midst of a fraught national debate over whether President Biden is the right person to head the Democratic ticket. We’ll discuss the pressing issues surrounding the 2024 presidential campaign.

Panelists:
Ron Schmidt, department head & professor of political science, University of Southern Maine
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy chief, Washington Bureau, The Wall Street Journal

VIP Caller:
Andrew Rudalevige, Thomas Brackett Reed professor of government, Bowdoin College; he studies political institutions, with an emphasis on the American presidency; his recent book is By Executive Order: Bureaucratic Management and the Limits of Presidential Power

