As the GOP convention kicks off, the presidential race is in a volatile state. Trump is injured from an assassination attempt at a rally. He has yet to announce his pick for vice president. And the convention takes place in the midst of a fraught national debate over whether President Biden is the right person to head the Democratic ticket. We’ll discuss the pressing issues surrounding the 2024 presidential campaign.

Panelists:

Ron Schmidt, department head & professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Jeanne Cummings, former deputy chief, Washington Bureau, The Wall Street Journal

VIP Caller:

Andrew Rudalevige, Thomas Brackett Reed professor of government, Bowdoin College; he studies political institutions, with an emphasis on the American presidency; his recent book is By Executive Order: Bureaucratic Management and the Limits of Presidential Power

