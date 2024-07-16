© 2024 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Water Safety

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Over the last few years, drowning deaths have increased nationwide. Water safety is particularly important in Maine, where boating, swimming and other recreation is popular at beaches, lakes, rivers and pools. We get advice on what to pay attention to while in and around bodies of water—even for those who believe they know what they're doing.

Panelists:
Kirsten Read, competitive open water swimmer, certified coach with KGR Coaching
Sgt. Carleton Richardson, game warden with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife; supervisor in York, Cumberland and Oxford counties, deputy incident commander for search and rescue

VIP Callers:
Meagan Sims, Maine Healthy Beaches program, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

