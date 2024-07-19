© 2024 Maine Public

By Cindy Han
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four images showing people doing paragliding, snowboarding, whitewater kayaking and rock climbing
Maine Public

From sky diving to snowboarding, rock climbing to downhill mountain biking, we’ll hear about the wide range of extreme sports that are popular in Maine. What goes into participating in these sports, where and how do people get involved—and how dangerous are they? This is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Will Hardy, active in paragliding, rock climbing, outdoor recreation; from Wells
Allie Masten, marketing director, Mount Abram Ski Resort
Sheila Brennan Nee, strategic director, Maine Sports Commission

VIP Callers:
Mandy Sumner, freediving world record holder, world champion freediver, Gold Medalist Team USA; from Maine
Colby Johns, diving safety officer, University of Maine; scuba diver
Troy Murphy, freestyle skier from Maine; competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics
Curtis White, Skydive New England
Wilson Cramp, active in white water kayaking and other extreme sports

 

