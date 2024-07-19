From sky diving to snowboarding, rock climbing to downhill mountain biking, we’ll hear about the wide range of extreme sports that are popular in Maine. What goes into participating in these sports, where and how do people get involved—and how dangerous are they? This is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:

Will Hardy, active in paragliding, rock climbing, outdoor recreation; from Wells

Allie Masten, marketing director, Mount Abram Ski Resort

Sheila Brennan Nee, strategic director, Maine Sports Commission

VIP Callers:

Mandy Sumner, freediving world record holder, world champion freediver, Gold Medalist Team USA; from Maine

Colby Johns, diving safety officer, University of Maine; scuba diver

Troy Murphy, freestyle skier from Maine; competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Curtis White, Skydive New England

Wilson Cramp, active in white water kayaking and other extreme sports



