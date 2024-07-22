President Biden & the Presidential Race

Amid intense pressure and turmoil among the Democratic Party, President Biden announces he is stepping aside from the presidential race, and endorsing VP Kamala Harris as the nominee. We discuss the significance of this decision, the repercussions for the Democratic ticket, as well as the impact on the Trump campaign—and on the nation.

Panelists:

Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington for The Wall Street Journal

Ron Schmidt, professor and department head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine