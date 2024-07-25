Public Health News & Advice

For the past few weeks, Covid cases have been on the rise across the country. We’ll learn about precautionary measures to take in Maine, including the latest vaccination recommendations. And we’ll discuss other public health concerns, from vector-borne disease to rabies to other medical issues.

Panelists:

Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader, incident command; director of clinical education, Northern Light Health