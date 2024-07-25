© 2024 Maine Public

Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Public Health News & Advice

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two hands with blue lab gloves holding a blood-test vial labeled "Covid-19"
Maine Public

For the past few weeks, Covid cases have been on the rise across the country. We’ll learn about precautionary measures to take in Maine, including the latest vaccination recommendations. And we’ll discuss other public health concerns, from vector-borne disease to rabies to other medical issues.

Panelists:
Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader, incident command; director of clinical education, Northern Light Health

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
