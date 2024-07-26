© 2024 Maine Public

Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Old Buildings, New Housing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Large brick mill building with many windows shuttered
Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public

The statewide effort to alleviate the housing shortage includes the conversion of older buildings into affordable housing. Hotels, schools, courthouses and nursing homes are among the kinds of structures that can be repurposed as living space. What do these projects entail, and how well do they meet the needs of those seeking housing? This show is part of our series about Maine’s housing crisis: “The Cost of Living.”

Panelists:
Kevin Bunker, founder and principal, Developers Collaborative
Tara Kelly, executive director, Maine Preservation
Mark Wiesendanger, director of development, MaineHousing

VIP Callers:
Nathan Szanton, founder and president,The Szanton Company
Amanda Bartlett, chief operating officer, Developers Collaborative

