Old Buildings, New Housing

The statewide effort to alleviate the housing shortage includes the conversion of older buildings into affordable housing. Hotels, schools, courthouses and nursing homes are among the kinds of structures that can be repurposed as living space. What do these projects entail, and how well do they meet the needs of those seeking housing? This show is part of our series about Maine’s housing crisis: “The Cost of Living.”

Panelists:

Kevin Bunker, founder and principal, Developers Collaborative

Tara Kelly, executive director, Maine Preservation

Mark Wiesendanger, director of development, MaineHousing

VIP Callers:

Nathan Szanton, founder and president,The Szanton Company

Amanda Bartlett, chief operating officer, Developers Collaborative