The Story Behind Climate Denial

David Lipsky, author of The Parrot and the Igloo, joins us to discuss his book on “the long, strange march of climate science.” The book explores how early understanding of climate change later gave rise to “anti-science.” Lipsky lays out the history of the people who sounded the early alarms about a warming planet, as well as those who promoted climate denial.

Panelist:

David Lipsky, fiction and nonfiction writer; contributing editor at Rolling Stone; New York Times best-selling author of Absolutely American and Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself