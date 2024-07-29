© 2024 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

The Story Behind Climate Denial

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT
Blue book cover of 'Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial,' showing the tips of feathered wings - by David Lipsky
Maine Public

David Lipsky, author of The Parrot and the Igloo, joins us to discuss his book on “the long, strange march of climate science.” The book explores how early understanding of climate change later gave rise to “anti-science.” Lipsky lays out the history of the people who sounded the early alarms about a warming planet, as well as those who promoted climate denial.

Panelist:
David Lipsky, fiction and nonfiction writer; contributing editor at Rolling Stone; New York Times best-selling author of Absolutely American and Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
