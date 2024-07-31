© 2024 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Air Conditioning Dilemma

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Air conditioning unit in a window of a house with shingle siding
Maine Public

It’s one of the difficult dilemmas of climate change: More severe heat waves cause people to use more air conditioning. But greater use of A/C contributes to rising global temperatures. We discuss both the benefits and harms of A/C— and how Mainers traditionally don’t use central air conditioning and have devised many ways to live without it. And we’ll discuss the move toward greater use of heat pumps.

Panelists:
Sean Birkel, Maine state climatologist; assistant professor, Climate Change Institute & Cooperative Extension, University of Maine
Dan Burgess, director, Maine Governor’s Energy Office
Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine

VIP Callers:
Rebecca Lincoln, toxicologist, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Fortunat Mueller, president & co-founder, ReVision Energy

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
