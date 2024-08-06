Some bugs cause a great deal of harm to the environment or to human health—and others are just creepy or pesky. But then there are the beneficial bugs. We'll discuss how insects have helped shape Earth’s environment since they first appeared 480 million years ago, and how they help humans in myriad ways.

Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Allison Kanoti, forest entomologist, Maine Forestry Service

Hillary Peterson, IPM entomologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

Bill Broadbent, president, Entosense, promoting edible insects