The first season of the new Dead Writers podcast takes listeners inside the homes of Maine writers of the past, including Nathaniel Hawthorne, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. By exploring literature, history, home décor, gardens, and ghosts, literary critic Tess Chakkalakal and novelist Brock Clarke bring these literary figures back to life. Dead Writers will air on Maine Public Radio, Sundays at 8 pm, or by podcast.

Panelists:

Tess Chakkalakal, associate professor, Africana Studies and English, Bowdoin College; creator of the podcast Dead Writers: Great American Authors and Where They Lived; author of a biography of Charles W. Chesnutt

Brock Clarke, author and A. LeRoy Greason Professor of English at Bowdoin College; his recent book is I, Grape; Or the Case for Fiction