© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Writers of the Past

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Portrait photos of Harriet Beecher Stowe, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Maine Public

The first season of the new Dead Writers podcast takes listeners inside the homes of Maine writers of the past, including Nathaniel Hawthorne, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. By exploring literature, history, home décor, gardens, and ghosts, literary critic Tess Chakkalakal and novelist Brock Clarke bring these literary figures back to life. Dead Writers will air on Maine Public Radio, Sundays at 8 pm, or by podcast.

Panelists:
Tess Chakkalakal, associate professor, Africana Studies and English, Bowdoin College; creator of the podcast Dead Writers: Great American Authors and Where They Lived; author of a biography of Charles W. Chesnutt
Brock Clarke, author and A. LeRoy Greason Professor of English at Bowdoin College; his recent book is I, Grape; Or the Case for Fiction

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith