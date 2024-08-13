© 2024 Maine Public

Fictional Maine

Lots of novels are set in Maine—but authors don’t always get it right. We’ll discuss how Maine often gets depicted, some of the recurring cliches in novels about Maine (think lobstermen, lighthouses, creepy old houses on the rocky shoreline…) and contemporary authors who accurately reflect Maine life.

Panelists:
Caitlin Shetterly, author of Modified, Made for You and Me, and Fault Lines: Stories of Divorce; her first novel is Pete and Alice in Maine.
Tom Ricks, author of five New York Times bestsellers and a member of two teams that won the Pulitzer Prize; he worked in the Maine woods in his youth and trapped lobsters when living on an island in Penobscot Bay; his first work of fiction is Everybody Knows But You: A Tale of Murder on the Maine Coast
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, executive director, Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance

VIP callers:
Gerry Boyle, author of the Jack McMorrow series of crime novels.; former reporter
Ari Gersen, owner, Longfellow Books
Morgan Talty, a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation; author of the national bestselling story collection Night of the Living Rez; his new novel is Fire Exit

