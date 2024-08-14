On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Social Security Act, creating a safety net for millions. On this 89th anniversary of Social Security, we’ll discuss the program’s history, its current financial standing, and proposals to keep it solvent for future generations.

Panelists:

Tom Nicholls, Government Affairs Director on Financial Security & Livable Communities, National AARP

Julia Endicott, communications director and former Social Security advocate, Disability Rights Maine

VIP Callers:

Giovanna Gray Lockhart, executive director, Frances Perkins Center

Kimberly Snow, senior research associate, Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine; co-director, Consortium for Aging Policy Research and Analysis (CAPRA)

Kyle Pelletier, program associate, Speaking Up For Us

