Maine Calling

Social Security

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine Public

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Social Security Act, creating a safety net for millions. On this 89th anniversary of Social Security, we’ll discuss the program’s history, its current financial standing, and proposals to keep it solvent for future generations.

Panelists:
Tom Nicholls, Government Affairs Director on Financial Security & Livable Communities, National AARP
Julia Endicott, communications director and former Social Security advocate, Disability Rights Maine

VIP Callers:
Giovanna Gray Lockhart, executive director, Frances Perkins Center
Kimberly Snow, senior research associate, Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine; co-director, Consortium for Aging Policy Research and Analysis (CAPRA)
Kyle Pelletier, program associate, Speaking Up For Us

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
