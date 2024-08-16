This is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date July 3, 2024); no calls will be taken.

One century ago marked a time of change across the country. That year, Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act and the 1924 Immigration Act, which established a national quota system. The nation’s economy surged, and new wealth fueled the roaring twenties. We’ll learn why the year 1924 held significance in Maine history—and what direction the state and nation were going in terms of politics, societal norms, science, cultural trends and more.

Panelists:

Kenneth C. Davis, author and historian, Don't Know Much About® History series

Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

