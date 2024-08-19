In the wake of negotiations over the Israel-Hamas conflict, global affairs experts join us to discuss the prospects for peace in the Middle East. We'll discuss what it will take for a cease-fire in Gaza, whether Israel and Iran are on the brink of war, and the role of the United States in the region.

Panelists:

Jackie Northam, journalist focused on foreign policy and global economics; international affairs correspondent for National Public Radio

Aaron David Miller, Middle East analyst, author, negotiator for the State Department; senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace