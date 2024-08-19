© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
World
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Peace in the Middle East

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Palestinian children on a pickup truck loaded with belongings and mattresses evacuating shelter in Gaza Strip
AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana

In the wake of negotiations over the Israel-Hamas conflict, global affairs experts join us to discuss the prospects for peace in the Middle East. We'll discuss what it will take for a cease-fire in Gaza, whether Israel and Iran are on the brink of war, and the role of the United States in the region.

Panelists:
Jackie Northam, journalist focused on foreign policy and global economics; international affairs correspondent for National Public Radio
Aaron David Miller, Middle East analyst, author, negotiator for the State Department; senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith