Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Retirement: Financial Matters

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A middle-aged couple sit at a table and look at computer and paperworks with serious expressions
Maine Public

Personal finance expert Michelle Singletary offers her perspective on how to handle your finances, particularly when it comes to thinking about retirement. We'll discuss what it takes to spend less and save more, how to avoid credit card debt and other pitfalls, what to remember for tax season, and planning for the future. This is the second Maine Calling program in a two-part look at modern retirement.

Panelist:
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four books about personal finance

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
