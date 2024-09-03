© 2024 Maine Public

How Maine Ballot Measures Work

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Political scientist and author Chris Potholm joins us to discuss his new book, How Maine Decides, on the history of some of the major ballot issues in Maine. From gay marriage and legal marijuana to death with dignity, why were these ballot measures initiated and what did it take to make them the law?

Christian Potholm, professor of political science, Bowdoin College; leading expert on Maine politics; author of This Splendid Game: Maine Campaigns and Elections, 1940-2002

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
