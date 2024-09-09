Short-term rentals, such as AirBnb units, are a hot-button issue in Maine. On one hand, they're an attractive alternative for tourists, and a source of income for those with space to rent out. On the other, people living in communities with STRs object to having rotating guests as neighbors. And many believe these rentals are exacerbating the affordable housing shortage. We'll learn how these debates are playing out all over Maine.

This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

Rebecca Graham, senior legislative advocate, Maine Municipal Association

Rep. Victoria Doudera, real estate agent; state former inkeeper; state representative serving Camden & Rockport

VIP Callers:

Nicole Ogrysko, news reporter, Maine Public Radio

Dylan L. Smith, planning director, Town of York

Kevin Johnson, selector board, Town of Harpswell

Brit Vitalius, principal, Vitalius Real Estate Group; chair, advocacy committee, Greater Portland Board of Realtors