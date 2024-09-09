© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Short-Term Rentals

By Cindy Han
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine Public

Short-term rentals, such as AirBnb units, are a hot-button issue in Maine. On one hand, they're an attractive alternative for tourists, and a source of income for those with space to rent out. On the other, people living in communities with STRs object to having rotating guests as neighbors. And many believe these rentals are exacerbating the affordable housing shortage. We'll learn how these debates are playing out all over Maine.
This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:
Rebecca Graham, senior legislative advocate, Maine Municipal Association
Rep. Victoria Doudera, real estate agent; state former inkeeper; state representative serving Camden & Rockport

VIP Callers:
Nicole Ogrysko, news reporter, Maine Public Radio
Dylan L. Smith, planning director, Town of York
Kevin Johnson, selector board, Town of Harpswell
Brit Vitalius, principal, Vitalius Real Estate Group; chair, advocacy committee, Greater Portland Board of Realtors

Cindy Han
Cindy Han
