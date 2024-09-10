© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Science and Technology
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Home Heating

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cottage in the woods on a very snowy day
Maine Public

Winter may seem far off, but now is the time to start preparing your home for the coming cold temperatures. Our panelists share tips on how to button up your home before temperatures start dropping, as well as where to turn for help in getting assistance to make your home more energy efficient—or to get assistance to help cover some heating costs.

Panelists:
Andy Meyer, senior program manager, Efficiency Maine
Jason Parent, executive director & CEO, Aroostook County Action Program
Sarah Johnson, manager of HEAP, MaineHousing

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith