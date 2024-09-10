Home Heating

Winter may seem far off, but now is the time to start preparing your home for the coming cold temperatures. Our panelists share tips on how to button up your home before temperatures start dropping, as well as where to turn for help in getting assistance to make your home more energy efficient—or to get assistance to help cover some heating costs.

Panelists:

Andy Meyer, senior program manager, Efficiency Maine

Jason Parent, executive director & CEO, Aroostook County Action Program

Sarah Johnson, manager of HEAP, MaineHousing