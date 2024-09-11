© 2024 Maine Public

Presidential Debate

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
We offer analysis of the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. How did each candidate fare? We discuss the debate format, what stood out about their overall performances and demeanors, their answers on policy issues, and how much impact this match-up will have on the presidential race.
This show is part of Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:
Ron Schmidt, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal

Maine Calling
