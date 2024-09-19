The influential life and career of Margaret Chase Smith has inspired a new play, "Conscience," opening at Portland Stage next week. We'll discuss Smith's pioneering role as a woman serving in both the U.S. House and Senate, where she broke multiple barriers and famously stood up to McCarthyism. And we'll hear about her life in Maine and how her legacy continues.

Panelist:

Chris O'Brien, director, Margaret Chase Smith Library

Nicole Potter, curator of collections, Margaret Chase Smith Library

VIP Callers:

Lisa Difranza, director, “Conscience,” Portland Stage

Anita Stewart, artistic director, Portland Stage