© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Margaret Chase Smith

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Margaret Chase Smith sitting and looking down at the documents in her hands
Margaret Chase Smith Library

The influential life and career of Margaret Chase Smith has inspired a new play, "Conscience," opening at Portland Stage next week. We'll discuss Smith's pioneering role as a woman serving in both the U.S. House and Senate, where she broke multiple barriers and famously stood up to McCarthyism. And we'll hear about her life in Maine and how her legacy continues.

Panelist:
Chris O'Brien, director, Margaret Chase Smith Library
Nicole Potter, curator of collections, Margaret Chase Smith Library

VIP Callers:
Lisa Difranza, director, “Conscience,” Portland Stage
Anita Stewart, artistic director, Portland Stage

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han