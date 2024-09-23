A leading cause of vision loss in people age 60 and up is macular degeneration. We’ll learn how this disease occurs and progresses – and what, if anything, can be done to prevent or treat it. And we’ll find out about support for those with macular degeneration in Maine.

Panelists:

Dr. Aaron Parnes, ophthalmologist & retina specialist, Eyecare Medical Group

Elissa Rowe, director, Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Maine Department of Labor

VIP Caller:

Romain Madelaine, assistant professor, MDI Biological Laboratory