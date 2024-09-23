© 2024 Maine Public

Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Macular Degeneration

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Scene of three moose crossing a country road with a big dark blurry circle obscuring the center of the image
Eyecare Medical Group

A leading cause of vision loss in people age 60 and up is macular degeneration. We’ll learn how this disease occurs and progresses – and what, if anything, can be done to prevent or treat it. And we’ll find out about support for those with macular degeneration in Maine.

Panelists:
Dr. Aaron Parnes, ophthalmologist & retina specialist, Eyecare Medical Group
Elissa Rowe, director, Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Maine Department of Labor

VIP Caller:
Romain Madelaine, assistant professor, MDI Biological Laboratory

Maine Calling
