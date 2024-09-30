© 2024 Maine Public

Tim Sample

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo of Tim Sample wearing a Maine Tshirt and sunglasses alongside a pencil illustration he did of man speaking into a bullhorn in front of a crowd
Maine Public

Maine comedic legend Tim Sample—known for his Maine accent and insights—recently announced his retirement from doing stand-up comedy. He joins us to discuss what’s funny and why, reflect on his career, and share what’s next for him.

Panelist:
Tim Sample, Maine humorist whose New England style of humor has gained him a national following. In addition to TV, radio and a dozen popular albums, Tim spent 11 years as a regular correspondent for CBS News Sunday Morning. He has written and/or illustrated more than a dozen books.

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
