Lewiston Tragedy: One Year Later

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE - A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community, Oct. 28, 2023, in the wake of the mass shootings that occurred on Oct. 25, in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine Legislature has approved sweeping gun safety legislation early Thursday, April 18, 2024, nearly six months after the deadliest shooting in state history. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty/ AP

On the one-year anniversary of the shootings in Lewiston, our panel discusses how the community is doing and what has changed since the terrible events of October 25, 2023. We’ll hear from community leaders about what’s been done to support those most affected by the shootings, and what new developments, laws or policies have come about over the past year.

This show will be broadcast live on Maine Public's YouTube channel, and Maine Calling's Facebook page. ASL Interpretation provided by MJ Grant Interpreting; Allyson G Cooney interpreter

Panelists:
Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Major Lucas Hare, Maine State Police, Operations Division; was one of the unified commanders for the operation in Lewiston
Jake Langlais, superintendent, Lewiston Public Schools

VIP Callers:
Elizabeth Seal, president, Maine Hands & Voices; she is deaf; her husband, Josh Seal, who was also deaf, was killed during the shootings in Lewiston
Rep. Vicki Doudera, Maine State Representative (D-Camden); chair of the Legislature’s Gun Safety Caucus

Resources:

Go to OneLewiston.org for information about donations, resources, memorial, community engagement and more

Breakdown is a 6-episode podcast series from Maine Public Radio, the Portland Press Herald, and FRONTLINE PBS. It explores the missed opportunities to prevent the shooting, the role of guns and hunting in Maine's politics, and the aftermatch for shooting victims, some of whom were deaf and hard of hearing.

