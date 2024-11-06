Election Results & Civic Health

We discuss the results of the historic election — how Trump won, what it means going forward, other elections results, and how Election Day went in Maine.

We'll also talk about a report on how Maine scores in terms of civic understanding and engagement —and why it matters.

This show is part Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State

Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Nicholas Jacobs, assistant professor of government, Colby College; faculty associate director, Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs

3rd segment of the show:

Quixada Moore-Vissing, director, Public Engagement Partners

Deborah Ellwood, president & CEO, Maine Community Foundation

