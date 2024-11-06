© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
106.5 WMEF-FM in Fort Kent is off the air for needed maintenance and upgrades including a new antenna installation. This work is estimated to last thru Friday. We apologize for the disruption.
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Election Results & Civic Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Ballot box on table with "Vote" on it with man's hands checking off a box on a simplified ballot
Maine Public

We discuss the results of the historic election — how Trump won, what it means going forward, other elections results, and how Election Day went in Maine.

We'll also talk about a report on how Maine scores in terms of civic understanding and engagement —and why it matters.

This show is part Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State
Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine
Nicholas Jacobs, assistant professor of government, Colby College; faculty associate director, Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs

3rd segment of the show:
Quixada Moore-Vissing, director, Public Engagement Partners
Deborah Ellwood, president & CEO, Maine Community Foundation

Tags
Maine Calling Your Vote 2024
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith