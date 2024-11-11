Veterans' Stories

In honor of Veterans Day, we share the stories and memories of veterans and their families. Some of these stories are from the “Military Voices of Maine” project—a series of recording sessions to capture the voices of those who served—as part of a partnership between Maine Public and StoryCorps. You can listen to those stories in a new podcast series, and visit the traveling exhibit across the state this month.

Panelist:

David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

VIP callers:

John McCarthy, Vietnam veteran; shared his experience as part of the “Military Voices of Maine” project

Jim Siragusa, son of a WWII nurse; shared a story for “Military Voices of Maine”

Dr. Michael Ricci, retired surgeon, Central Maine Medical Center; flight surgeon with Air National Guard who served overseas

Justin Spencer, veteran who served overseas; participated in “Military Voices of Maine”

