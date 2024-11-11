© 2024 Maine Public

Nation
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Veterans' Stories

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Part of American flag and uniformed hand ringing silver bell in foreground; veterans in uniform saluting in background (blurred)
Maine Public

In honor of Veterans Day, we share the stories and memories of veterans and their families. Some of these stories are from the “Military Voices of Maine” project—a series of recording sessions to capture the voices of those who served—as part of a partnership between Maine Public and StoryCorps. You can listen to those stories in a new podcast series, and visit the traveling exhibit across the state this month.

Panelist:
David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

VIP callers:
John McCarthy, Vietnam veteran; shared his experience as part of the “Military Voices of Maine” project
Jim Siragusa, son of a WWII nurse; shared a story for “Military Voices of Maine”
Dr. Michael Ricci, retired surgeon, Central Maine Medical Center; flight surgeon with Air National Guard who served overseas
Justin Spencer, veteran who served overseas; participated in “Military Voices of Maine”

