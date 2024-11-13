© 2024 Maine Public

Archaeology: Fact Vs. Fiction

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 13, 2024
Milo Rossi in front of an archaeological site featuring sandy-stone large heads

Milo Rossi’s YouTube channel about the wonders of archaeology, pre-history and travel have reached more than 2 million people. He joins us to talk about what’s new in the world of archaeological studies, and to explain his efforts to debunk archaeological conspiracies and falsehoods.

Panelist:
Milo Rossi, environmental scientist, archaeologist, science educator; popularized the understanding of archaeology and pre-history through social media and other channels; graduated from the University of Maine

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
