Archaeology: Fact Vs. Fiction

Milo Rossi’s YouTube channel about the wonders of archaeology, pre-history and travel have reached more than 2 million people. He joins us to talk about what’s new in the world of archaeological studies, and to explain his efforts to debunk archaeological conspiracies and falsehoods.

Panelist:

Milo Rossi, environmental scientist, archaeologist, science educator; popularized the understanding of archaeology and pre-history through social media and other channels; graduated from the University of Maine