Maine DHHS Commissioner

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
In June, Sara Gagné-Holmes was appointed Maine’s new Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. We talk with her about her priorities and the challenges she faces in her new role. Among the vital areas she oversees are: Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, Child & Family Services, Behavioral Health and Aging and Disability Services.

Panelist:
Sara Gagné-Holmes, Commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services; former DHHS Deputy Commissioner since 2019. She grew up in Sanford, and she earned an undergraduate degree at Bowdoin College and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

Resources:

DHHS Constituent services:
https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/about/contact
There is a form on the website that people can fill out
email: constituentservices.dhhs@maine.gov
phone: 207-287-5856

DHHS questions related to applying for benefits related to health, food, and household expenses: www.MyMaineConnection.gov
or call the DHHS Office for Family Independence Call Center 1 (855) 797-4357 M-F 7am-4pm.
Call Center representatives can assist with getting a status update a case, printing and mailing applications, renewals, and other documents, as well as updating address and phone number details or ordering new EBT or MaineCare cards.

