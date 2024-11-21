All About Bread

Bread has long been a basic staple in so many cultures, but this simple food has been elevated in recent years to an art form. We’ll talk with experts in Maine known for their high-quality breads to learn about: what goes into a great loaf, why grains matter, how different kinds of bread are made—and why bread has gotten so trendy.

Panelists:

Daniel Leader, retired baker; founder, Bread Alone Bakery; cookbook author whose latest cookbook is A Slow Rise; lives in Castine

Tim Semler, co-founder, Tinder Hearth in Brooksville

Amber Lambke, president, Maine Grains

VIP Caller:

Kerry Hanney, owner, Night Moves Bread and Pie, Biddeford