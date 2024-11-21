© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling
All About Bread

By Cindy Han
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Bread has long been a basic staple in so many cultures, but this simple food has been elevated in recent years to an art form. We’ll talk with experts in Maine known for their high-quality breads to learn about: what goes into a great loaf, why grains matter, how different kinds of bread are made—and why bread has gotten so trendy.

Panelists:
Daniel Leader, retired baker; founder, Bread Alone Bakery; cookbook author whose latest cookbook is A Slow Rise; lives in Castine
Tim  Semler, co-founder, Tinder Hearth in Brooksville
Amber Lambke, president, Maine Grains

VIP Caller:
Kerry Hanney, owner, Night Moves Bread and Pie, Biddeford

