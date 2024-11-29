Maine Lighthouses

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Sept 4, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Lighthouses represent Maine’s maritime history and the appeal of our coastal landscape. We discuss the variety and role of Maine’s lighthouses, how they are being preserved, and what it’s like to be a lighthouse keeper.

A new Maine Public Television special on lighthouses, "Safe Harbors," aired on Sept 4 at 8 pm.

Panelists:

Tara Kelly, executive director, Maine Preservation

Bob Trapani, executive director, American Lighthouse Foundation; author

VIP callers:

Nick Woodward, director, media production services, Maine Public; executive producer, “Safe Harbors” television special

Matt Rosenberg, day keeper at Nubble Light; teacher

Sarah Timm, director of education, Maine Maritime Museum

