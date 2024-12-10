© 2024 Maine Public

Courts and Crime
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Breakdown: Lewiston Tragedy Coverage

By Jennifer Rooks
Published December 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Large "LEWISTON" sign; "Breakdown" title and subtitle "Turning Anguish Into Action"
Maine Public Radio

In a special collaboration between Frontline, the Portland Press Herald, and Maine Public, journalists investigate the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history—and the missed opportunities to prevent it. “Breakdown” encompasses a podcast series, newspaper articles, and a PBS Frontline documentary film. It examines breakdowns involving police, military, and mental health care systems in the lead-up to the Lewiston shootings in October 2023. This Maine Calling program coincides with the premiere of Frontline's "Breakdown," tonight at 8 pm on Maine Public Television.

Panelists:
Julia Arenstam, co-managing editor, Portland Press Herald
Susan Sharon, deputy news director, Maine Public
James Blue, television and documentary producer; owner, chief creative officer, Storyboard Pictures

VIP caller:
Patty Wight, reporter and host, Maine Public Radio
Erin Texeira, senior editor, Frontline Local Journalist Initiative
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio

