Breakdown: Lewiston Tragedy Coverage

In a special collaboration between Frontline, the Portland Press Herald, and Maine Public, journalists investigate the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history—and the missed opportunities to prevent it. “Breakdown” encompasses a podcast series, newspaper articles, and a PBS Frontline documentary film. It examines breakdowns involving police, military, and mental health care systems in the lead-up to the Lewiston shootings in October 2023. This Maine Calling program coincides with the premiere of Frontline's "Breakdown," tonight at 8 pm on Maine Public Television.

Panelists:

Julia Arenstam, co-managing editor, Portland Press Herald

Susan Sharon, deputy news director, Maine Public

James Blue, television and documentary producer; owner, chief creative officer, Storyboard Pictures

VIP caller:

Patty Wight, reporter and host, Maine Public Radio

Erin Texeira, senior editor, Frontline Local Journalist Initiative

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio

