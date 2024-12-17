© 2024 Maine Public

PFAS & Firefighting

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Two firefighters in full gear aiming firefighting foam at big flames coming from a car
Maine Public

PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” are prevalent in firefighting foam (AFFF) and gear—as well as in the land and water where AFFF has been used. We discuss how problematic this is, what needs to be done to reduce or eliminate PFAS from firefighting service—and how fire departments across the state are struggling with this challenge.
This show is tied to an in-depth Maine Morning Star series, "A Fire Hose of Forever Chemicals," on this issue.

Panelists:
Russ Osgood, fire chief, Town of Ogunquit; vice president of education, Firefighter Cancer Support Network; firefighter for more than 30 years
Dr. Judith Graber, associate professor, Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, School of Public Health, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
David LaFountain, former Maine State Senator from Winslow; retired fire chief

VIP callers:
Marina Schauffler, environmental writer; reported on this issue for the special series currently featured in Maine Morning Star
Dan Roy, fire chief, Monmouth Fire Department
James Anderson, senior advisor, Advanced Structures and Composites Center, University of Maine

