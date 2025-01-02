© 2025 Maine Public

Maine Calling

The Need for Nuance

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Gradient of dark gray to lighter gray
Maine Public

Our society today is increasingly polarized, and one explanation is that many people frame issues in black and white, rather than address the gray area. We talk with experts in psychology and communication about what it takes to speak and think with more nuance—instead of extremes—and how that can be beneficial in politics, the workplace, and personal relationships.

Panelist:
Arie Kruglanski, social psychologist; Distinguished University Professor, University of Maryland; fellow of the American Psychological Association
Judith Rosenbaum, associate professor, Department of Communication and Journalism; associate dean, Faculty Affairs and Administration, University of Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
