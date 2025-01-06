© 2025 Maine Public

Maine's Economic Outlook

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
The state faces a predicted revenue shortfall. Incoming President Trump is threatening to place tariffs on Canadian and Chinese goods. Maine’s labor shortage is expected to persist or even worsen. What does all this mean for Maine’s economy in 2025? We’ll turn to state experts for answers.

Panelists:
Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist
Yellow Light Breen, president & CEO, Maine Development Foundation
James Myall, policy analyst, Maine Center for Economic Policy

VIP Caller:
Renee Cordes, senior writer, Mainebiz
Norman O'Reilly, dean, College of Business, University of New England

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
