Maine's Economic Outlook

The state faces a predicted revenue shortfall. Incoming President Trump is threatening to place tariffs on Canadian and Chinese goods. Maine’s labor shortage is expected to persist or even worsen. What does all this mean for Maine’s economy in 2025? We’ll turn to state experts for answers.

Panelists:

Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist

Yellow Light Breen, president & CEO, Maine Development Foundation

James Myall, policy analyst, Maine Center for Economic Policy

VIP Caller:

Renee Cordes, senior writer, Mainebiz

Norman O'Reilly, dean, College of Business, University of New England