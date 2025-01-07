© 2025 Maine Public

Housing Crisis: Overview

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
As we continue our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage,” we take a broad look at the primary causes of the affordable housing crisis in Maine and nationwide. A top priority for state planners is to create more housing. What’s in the pipeline, and is it on pace to create enough homes for Maine’s workforce, senior citizens and families in the future? What innovative solutions can help us move forward?

Panelists:
Dean Baker, senior economist, Center for Economic and Policy and Research
Greg Payne, senior advisor on housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

VIP Callers:
Peter Van Allen, editor, Mainebiz
Kevin Kraft, director, Planning & Urban Development, City of Portland
Anne Krieg, director, Department of Community & Economic Development, City of Bangor

 

