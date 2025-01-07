Housing Crisis: Overview

As we continue our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage,” we take a broad look at the primary causes of the affordable housing crisis in Maine and nationwide. A top priority for state planners is to create more housing. What’s in the pipeline, and is it on pace to create enough homes for Maine’s workforce, senior citizens and families in the future? What innovative solutions can help us move forward?

Panelists:

Dean Baker, senior economist, Center for Economic and Policy and Research

Greg Payne, senior advisor on housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

VIP Callers:

Peter Van Allen, editor, Mainebiz

Kevin Kraft, director, Planning & Urban Development, City of Portland

Anne Krieg, director, Department of Community & Economic Development, City of Bangor