Eggs are in the news, especially with volatility in egg supply and pricing due to avian flu. Meanwhile some Maine egg producers, including Hillandale in Turner, are shutting down. We’ll discuss the long history of egg farming in Maine and the current state of the industry. And we’ll learn about raising backyard chickens—and get some egg recipes.

Panelists:

Donna Flint, agricultural development agent, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry

Dr. Donald Hoenig, veterinarian, MIM Veterinary Consulting; historian

Lisa Steele, 5th generation chicken keeper; author, TV personality, creator of Fresh Eggs Daily; cook, master gardener

VIP Caller:

Colt Knight, assistant professor, University of Maine Cooperative Extension; state livestock specialist

Julie Berry, food inspection supervisor, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry

Meg McCormick, owner, McChick's Hatchery, Denmark