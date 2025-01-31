Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Egg Farming

By Cindy Han
Published January 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Dozens of brown eggs in a basket set on hay
Maine Public

Eggs are in the news, especially with volatility in egg supply and pricing due to avian flu. Meanwhile some Maine egg producers, including Hillandale in Turner, are shutting down. We’ll discuss the long history of egg farming in Maine and the current state of the industry. And we’ll learn about raising backyard chickens—and get some egg recipes.

Panelists:
Donna Flint, agricultural development agent, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry
Dr. Donald Hoenig, veterinarian, MIM Veterinary Consulting; historian
Lisa Steele, 5th generation chicken keeper; author, TV personality, creator of Fresh Eggs Daily; cook, master gardener

VIP Caller:
Colt Knight, assistant professor, University of Maine Cooperative Extension; state livestock specialist
Julie Berry, food inspection supervisor, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry
Meg McCormick, owner, McChick's Hatchery, Denmark

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han