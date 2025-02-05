Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Yoga

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Person wearing tie-dye Tshirt standing atop a mountain with leg up in yoga position and arms outstretched
https://sewallhouse.com/

About 1 in 6 Americans practice yoga—many for health reasons. While some of the current methods may be trendy—like yoga with goats or on paddleboards—it is an ancient discipline from India with physical, mental, and spiritual aspects. We learn about the different kinds of yoga practiced in Maine, what benefits it offers, and where to participate. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Donna Davidge, owner, Sewall House, Island Falls Maine; longtime yoga and meditation teacher
Linda Rowe, Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga guide, Santośa Yoga Room in Houlton

VIP Caller:
Ashley Flowers, yoga teacher, Ashley Flowers Yoga in Portland
Pam Cates, yoga teacher, Talulah’s Garden in Gray

