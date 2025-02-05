About 1 in 6 Americans practice yoga—many for health reasons. While some of the current methods may be trendy—like yoga with goats or on paddleboards—it is an ancient discipline from India with physical, mental, and spiritual aspects. We learn about the different kinds of yoga practiced in Maine, what benefits it offers, and where to participate. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:

Donna Davidge, owner, Sewall House, Island Falls Maine; longtime yoga and meditation teacher

Linda Rowe, Ayurvedic practitioner and yoga guide, Santośa Yoga Room in Houlton

VIP Caller:

Ashley Flowers, yoga teacher, Ashley Flowers Yoga in Portland

Pam Cates, yoga teacher, Talulah’s Garden in Gray