Black History in Maine

Emeritus Associate Professor Randy Stakeman helped found Bowdoin College’s African Studies program. He joins us to discuss the history of Black Americans in Maine, and how their experiences have reflected what’s happening nationwide. Prof. Stakeman will also talk about the significance of the history shared in a documentary that he participated in: “Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP,” which airs on Maine Public Television on Feb. 25 at 9 pm.

Panelist:

Randy Stakeman, emeritus associate professor of history and Africana studies with Bowdoin College; leading scholar on African colonialism and the history of African Americans in Maine

VIP Caller:

Bob Greene, retired journalist, Maine historian, 8th generation Mainer