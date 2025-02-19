Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
History
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Black History in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Collage of images reflecting Black history: Abyssinian Meeting House; NAACP gathering; Black bishop in Maine; Malaga Island
Maine Public

Emeritus Associate Professor Randy Stakeman helped found Bowdoin College’s African Studies program. He joins us to discuss the history of Black Americans in Maine, and how their experiences have reflected what’s happening nationwide. Prof. Stakeman will also talk about the significance of the history shared in a documentary that he participated in: “Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP,” which airs on Maine Public Television on Feb. 25 at 9 pm.

Panelist:
Randy Stakeman, emeritus associate professor of history and Africana studies with Bowdoin College; leading scholar on African colonialism and the history of African Americans in Maine

VIP Caller:
Bob Greene, retired journalist, Maine historian, 8th generation Mainer

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han