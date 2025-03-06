Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Obesity Management

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
The well-established approach for managing obesity is through diet and exercise. While these continue to be the leading areas of focus, the arrival of effective weight-loss drugs has changed the equation. We discuss how medications and bariatric surgery are utilized, and what other weight-management methods show promise. And we address the stigma that people of all ages who deal with obesity experience.

Panelists:
Allen Browne, pediatric/adolescent weight management specialist; pediatric surgeon

Martija Burtis,DO, specializing in obesity medicine, preventative medicine, women’s health; medical director, obesity management program for adults at Maine Medical Center’s Weight & Wellness Program

