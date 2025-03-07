Young Inventors

In classrooms across the state, students are encouraged to come up with creative ways to solve real-life problems. Some of these young people participate in the Maine Invention Convention, a program for K-12 students to learn the steps to creating an original invention—and to become entrepreneurs and innovators. They can also qualify to compete on the national level. We’ll find out what skills they learn, and hear about some of the successful inventions that they’ve designed.

Panelists:

Kate Dickerson, executive director, Maine Discovery Museum; founder, Maine Science Festival

Cicy Po, head of school, Baxter Academy for Technology and Science

Renee Kelly, associate vice president of strategic partnerships, innovation and engagement for the University of Maine; leads the Foster Center for Innovation

VIP Callers:

Morgan LaRochelle, young inventor from Hermon who, as a 13-year-old, invented a diabetes test-strip solution that won 2nd place at the National Invention Convention in 2019

Tracy Vassiliev, teacher of physical science, life science, applied STEM, James F. Doughty School in Bangor

Hailynn Deschaine, 8th grader at James F. Doughty School; participating in the 2025 JFDS Invention Convention

Riley Bosco, student at Bangor High School working on an invention in a lab at the University of Maine