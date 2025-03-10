Astronomy in the News

Superstar astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be in Maine later this month to discuss some of cool and scary things in the universe, including asteroids, black holes, gamma ray bursts, and multiverses. Dr. Tyson joins us for the first part of our show, then we’ll talk with our panel of astronomers about other out-of-this-world events, including the upcoming total lunar eclipse, the latest planetary news and more.

Panelists:

Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York; author of numerous best-selling books; his latest is Merlin’s Tour of the Universe, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century; research associate at the American Museum of Natural History

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine

Neil Comins, professor, physics and astronomy, University of Maine