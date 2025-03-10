Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Science and Technology
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Astronomy in the News

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Neil DeGrasse Tyson; partially eclipsed moon with overlapping light spots in foreground
Superstar astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be in Maine later this month to discuss some of cool and scary things in the universe, including asteroids, black holes, gamma ray bursts, and multiverses. Dr. Tyson joins us for the first part of our show, then we’ll talk with our panel of astronomers about other out-of-this-world events, including the upcoming total lunar eclipse, the latest planetary news and more.

Panelists:
Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York; author of numerous best-selling books; his latest is Merlin’s Tour of the Universe, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century; research associate at the American Museum of Natural History
Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine
Neil Comins, professor, physics and astronomy, University of Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
