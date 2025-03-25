Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine's North Woods

By Jennifer Rooks
Published March 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Loving the North Woods; Maine map showing large green swath of North Woods
Maine Public

In her new book, Loving the North Woods, Karin Tilberg writes about a remarkable period for land conservation in Maine. Over a 25-year period, from 1990 to 2015, millions of acres of Maine’s forestland came up for sale, and conservation groups rallied to protect them from development. Tilberg, former president of the Forest Society of Maine, recounts the forces and people behind this monumental shift in land ownership in Maine.

Panelist:
Karin Tilberg, retired president, Forest Society of Maine; author of Loving the North Woods

Resources:
Research by Peter Howe of U Maine: digitizing historical photos of Maine's North Woods

