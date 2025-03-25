In her new book, Loving the North Woods, Karin Tilberg writes about a remarkable period for land conservation in Maine. Over a 25-year period, from 1990 to 2015, millions of acres of Maine’s forestland came up for sale, and conservation groups rallied to protect them from development. Tilberg, former president of the Forest Society of Maine, recounts the forces and people behind this monumental shift in land ownership in Maine.

Panelist:

Karin Tilberg, retired president, Forest Society of Maine; author of Loving the North Woods

Resources:

Research by Peter Howe of U Maine: digitizing historical photos of Maine's North Woods