Nation
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Vietnam Veterans

By Jennifer Rooks
Published March 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29 each year. This date marks the day the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in 1973. We learn about the experience of Maine Vietnam War Veterans during and after the war, and about events in Maine to commemorate their service.

Panelists:
Pete Ogden, director, Maine Armed Forces Museum; former director, Maine Bureau of Veteran's Services
Major Gen. Bill Libby, retired Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard
Don Chretien, author of Hovering in Harm’s Way

Jennifer Rooks
