Vietnam Veterans

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29 each year. This date marks the day the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in 1973. We learn about the experience of Maine Vietnam War Veterans during and after the war, and about events in Maine to commemorate their service.

Panelists:

Pete Ogden, director, Maine Armed Forces Museum; former director, Maine Bureau of Veteran's Services

Major Gen. Bill Libby, retired Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard

Don Chretien, author of Hovering in Harm’s Way

