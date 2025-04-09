Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Rockhounding

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from top left: Hammering a rock; holding aquamarine; a rockhounding quarry site; man holding piece of tourmaline
Photos courtesy of Maine Mineral & Gem Museum; Maine Mineral & Geological Society; Jeff Morrison with Havey Quarry

For amateur geologists, Maine offers up a rich variety of rocks and other finds from the earth. That explains the popularity of rockhounding—the term for collecting gems, minerals, and fossils. From tourmaline to trilobites, Maine's history is told through its rocks. We'll learn what goes into rockhounding in Maine, where to go, and what to look for. The show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series. It also ties in with the April 10th episode of Maine Public's outdoors and environmental TV show "Borealis."

Panelists:
Myles Felch, curator & staff geologist, Maine Mineral & Gem Museum
Mark Goodwin, vice president & newsletter editor, Maine Mineral & Geological Society
Jeff Morrison , owner, Havey Quarry in Poland, Maine; president, New England Mineral Association

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
