For amateur geologists, Maine offers up a rich variety of rocks and other finds from the earth. That explains the popularity of rockhounding—the term for collecting gems, minerals, and fossils. From tourmaline to trilobites, Maine's history is told through its rocks. We'll learn what goes into rockhounding in Maine, where to go, and what to look for. The show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series. It also ties in with the April 10th episode of Maine Public's outdoors and environmental TV show "Borealis."

Panelists:

Myles Felch, curator & staff geologist, Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

Mark Goodwin, vice president & newsletter editor, Maine Mineral & Geological Society

Jeff Morrison , owner, Havey Quarry in Poland, Maine; president, New England Mineral Association